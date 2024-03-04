Submit Release
Storage in Orange County: Terry Moving & Storage Unveils 500 New Vaults for 2024 Expansion

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Moving & Storage is set to redefine storage in Orange County with a massive release of 500 indoor, climate-controlled vaults, adding to their current 1800 vaults. This expansion marks a groundbreaking commitment to providing unparalleled storage solutions. Founder Mark Terry emphasizes their dedication to community service, catering to residents within a 5-mile radius of Orange County in locations like Mission Viejo, Irvine, Coto de Caza, and more.

Key features of Terry Moving & Storage's facilities:

-Massive storage: 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor, climate-controlled space with large or small storage options.

-Diverse storage duration: Tailored solutions for short-term needs or decade-long requirements.

-Concierge-style access: Ability to access the goods in the storage vaults at any time.

-Geographic accessibility: Strategically located in Orange County for convenient access to surrounding areas.

-Special promotion: First month of storage free.

-Complimentary storage supplies: Free pads and shrink wrap on the furniture.

Discover the benefits of climate-controlled storage for top-notch protection of your valuables:

-Element protection: Shielding items from rain, wind, sun, and elemental challenges.

-Temperature and humidity control: Maintaining a stable environment to prevent warping, cracking, or spoilage.

-Pest prevention: Sealed off from pests, ensuring continuous airflow to eliminate damage-related worries.

-Dust and grime minimization: Continuous airflow preventing buildup for clean, odor-free items.

Items ideal for climate-controlled storage: furniture, antiques, electronics, artwork, important documents, wine, musical instruments, and more.

Complete end-to-end service: Terry Moving & Storage leads Orange County in comprehensive services, from supplying packing materials to unpacking at the destination.

Get a storage quote today! Visit terrymovingoc.com or call (949) 587-9490 for more information.

"Thanks for letting us be of service."

About Terry Moving & Storage:
A trusted name in the moving industry for over 37 years, Terry Moving & Storage has provided top-notch services in Orange County and surrounding areas. The professional movers are committed to honesty, integrity, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Whether local or interstate moves, Terry Moving & Storage is the one-stop shop for all moving and storage needs.

Mark Terry
Terry Moving & Storage
terrymovers@gmail.com

