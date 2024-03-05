CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Jackson, MS
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home
My desire to be able to provide in-home pet euthanasia services comes from the first time I saw how peaceful, comfortable and fear-free a pet's final moments can be in the comfort of their own home. ”JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Jackson, MS. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Kit Warren
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“We hope to help make every family in the Jackson, MS area aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye’,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, Co-Founder of CodaPet. “Giving your beloved pet a peaceful and pain-free transition in the familiarity of your home is indeed a final gift of love. As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families I help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift.”
"My desire to be able to provide in-home pet euthanasia services comes from the first time I saw how peaceful, comfortable and fear-free a pet's final moments can be in the comfort of their own home. A partnership with CodaPet was an easy decision when I saw how they could support and assist me in my goal to be able to provide these services to pets in need throughout the Jackson, MS area," says Dr Kit Warren. Dr Warren graduated from Mississippi State University with his undergraduate degree and received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Tennessee in 2017. His passion for wildlife and conservation is what led him to the path of becoming a veterinarian, but over time his love for small animal medicine became his priority. Over his career, Dr. Warren has enjoyed many aspects of veterinary medicine, but he has come to really value how special it is when he is able to spend those final moments with a pet and their people.
Dr. Warren services Jackson, MS and surrounding cities including Madison, Pearl, Canton, Clinton, Ridgeland, Florence, Byram and Raymond.
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 40 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
