Spring book signing and talk by Daniel P Quinn on 3/20/24

Daniel P Quinn is also available for more Book signings in 2024/25.

ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engaging opportunities in 2024.

Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #3428 will be sponsoring a book signing and talk by Daniel P Quinn.

March 20, 2024 at 7:30pm.

KOC/Columbian Club Hall
194 River Road
North Arlington, NJ 07031

Exits and Entrances
Daniel P. Quinn

Organized labor
Daniel P. Quinn

Italy, Newark and me (Lulu.com)

DPQuinn | New Jersey
﻿Having produced and seen opera since I was in high school EVERY performance that goes well is a miracle. There have been disasters at The Met, NY City Opera between management and singers; directors and designers; stagehands and stage managers and Off-Broadway. Don't break a leg is often in play on or off-stage. ﻿My book: Exits and Entrances (Author House) chronicles 30 years of some of these. Break a leg but look 3 times in all directions, believe me.

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

