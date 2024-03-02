Spring book signing and talk by Daniel P Quinn on 3/20/24
Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council #3428 will be sponsoring a book signing and talk by Daniel P Quinn.
March 20, 2024 at 7:30pm.
KOC/Columbian Club Hall
194 River Road
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Having produced and seen opera since I was in high school EVERY performance that goes well is a miracle. There have been disasters at The Met, NY City Opera between management and singers; directors and designers; stagehands and stage managers and Off-Broadway. Don't break a leg is often in play on or off-stage. My book: Exits and Entrances (Author House) chronicles 30 years of some of these. Break a leg but look 3 times in all directions, believe me.
