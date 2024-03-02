02 March 2024

108

Participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people in the third Antalya Diplomatic Forum

On March 1, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye to participate in the third Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

As is known, the annual Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) is an initiative aimed at creating a broad dialogue platform for exchanging views on current global and regional issues, finding answers to modern challenges, and developing new effective ways of cooperation.

The high-level event was held at the Nest Congress Center in Antalya, where the National Leader of the Turkmen people delivered a meaningful speech.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Arkadag met with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The President of Türkiye thanked the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty for accepting the invitation to take part in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, emphasizing the trusting, fruitful nature of the interstate dialogue.

Arkadag, in turn, congratulated the head of Türkiye on his 70th birthday, and also conveyed warm words of greetings, congratulations and best wishes from the President of Turkmenistan.

As noted, for special services in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries and peoples, huge personal contribution to the expansion of long-term interstate cooperation, by the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, the Turkish leader was awarded the title “Hormatly il ýaşulusy” of Turkmenistan. Having congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on this high title, the National Leader of the Turkmen people wished him good health, longevity and great success in responsible activities at the highest government position.

Having expressed sincere gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the President of Turkmenistan for the congratulations, good wishes and honor, the President of Türkiye emphasized that he considers the awarding of the honorary title “Hormatly il ýaşulusy” of Turkmenistan as a visible symbol of the inviolability of relations of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and peoples.

Continuing the meeting, the interlocutors noted the high level of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation. It was emphasized that bilateral relations, based on the historically established commonality of our peoples, are successfully developing across their entire spectrum in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. It was stated that in strengthening the multi-vector partnership, Turkmenistan and Türkiye proceed from the principle of “One nation, two states”, which serves as a solid foundation for constructive interaction - both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

At the end of the meeting, the signing ceremony of the following bilateral documents took place:

– Declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon resources between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye;

– Memorandum of mutual cooperation on the development of partnership in the field of natural gas between the State Concern “Türkmengaz” and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye;

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Open Joint Stock Company “Turkmenistan Airlines” and the University of the Turkish Aeronautics Association.