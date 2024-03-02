02 March 2024

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan held meetings with Turkish business circles

On March 1, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met on the sidelines of the third Antalya Diplomatic Forum with the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Çalyk Holding group of companies Ahmet Chalyk.

During the meeting, it was stated that Turkmen-Turkish relations are developing along an ascending line and interaction between our countries covers various areas, including energy, textile industry, construction and other sectors. In this regard, the great contribution of Turkish companies to the socio-economic development of our country was noted. Thus, the Çalyk Holding company built and commissioned healthcare, manufacturing and energy facilities equipped with the latest technologies, which are of great importance for Turkmenistan. Apart from that, a combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 1,574 megawatts, which will be built on the Caspian coast, will increase the export of Turkmen electricity to neighboring and other countries.

Ahmet Chalyk expressed gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people for the trust, emphasizing that it is a great honor for the Turkish holding to take part in the implementation of large infrastructure projects carried out in our country.

On the same day, the head of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the chairman of the Board of Rönesans Holding Erman Ylycak.

It was noted at the meeting that many years of fruitful Turkmen-Turkish cooperation through the private sector makes a great contribution to the expansion of bilateral trade and economic partnership. It is indicated that the Rönesans Holding company has been successfully operating in the Turkmen market for a long period, actively participating in the implementation of significant projects in the areas of urban planning, oil and gas and chemical industries.

In this context, E.Ylycak emphasized the desire of Rönesans Holding to increase interaction with Turkmenistan and its readiness to provide existing experience and potential for this.