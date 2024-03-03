America’s Boating Channel Features GUIDING THE WAY on Smart TV

GUIDING THE WAY bit.ly/MFonTV America's Boating Channel

Viewers Can Now Watch MILITARY FILMS Anytime at bit.ly/MFonTV

A key emphasis of GUIDING THE WAY is NAVCEN's provision of near real-time access to maritime safety information and decision-making tools through its Navigation Information Service and website.” — Kathy Strachan

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features GUIDING THE WAY on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

GUIDING THE WAY provides an overview of the U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN)'s crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of our nation's waterways. It showcases the Coast Guard's commitment to safeguarding maritime commerce and addressing emerging challenges in waterway utilization. Leveraging the expertise of NAVCEN's diverse team, which includes scientists, engineers, and maritime professionals from active duty, reserves, and civilian backgrounds, the video highlights the use of data-driven innovation to assess risks, optimize marine planning, and provide valuable insights for decision makers.

The video is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from March 3 through March 9.

Viewers are also welcome to tune-in to MILITARY FILMS for historic videos from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy now available to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/MFonTV.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan.

Kathy Strachan noted, “A key emphasis of GUIDING THE WAY is NAVCEN's function in providing near real-time access to maritime safety information and decision-making tools through its Navigation Information Service and user-friendly website. Through these collective efforts, NAVCEN continuously upholds the integrity of our waterways, promoting safety, security, and efficiency for the benefit of our maritime nation.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

Media Contact

GUIDING THE WAY