North Coast Open Studios Registration Open to Humboldt County Artists

This is a press release from North Coast Open Studios:

Registration has opened for North Coast Open Studios (NCOS), an annual countywide community art event that takes place during the first two weekends of June – June 1 and 2 and June 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a preview NCOS Art Night on Fri., May 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

NCOS is open to artists of all ages, skill level, and media, including artisan manufacturers, and welcomes all creative spaces – from dining room table to garage, rented studio to plein air “studio.”

“You can see finished art on walls any day of the year,” says NCOS coordinator Monica Topping. “What’s special about North Coast Open Studios is getting to visit artists in their ‘habitat’ and see their works in progress, talk to them about their process, and find inspiration on their creative disaster.”

NCOS, a DreamMaker project of the nonprofit Ink People Center for the Arts, is an opportunity for artists to make personal connections with the public. NCOS is also a great opportunity for artists to sell their finished works and showcase new projects.

In 2023, more than 140 artists opened their studios to the public between Humboldt Hill and Big Lagoon, and east to Blue Lake. This year, goals include expanding into the “further reaches” of the county, as well as putting more intention into recruiting native artists, artists of color, and artisan manufacturers.

Youth and up-and-coming artists for whom the registration fee is a challenge, may contact Topping about a subsidized guidebook listing.

The deadline to register for NCOS is Sat., March 29, for the June event.

A link to online registration is available at www.northcoastopenstudios.com. For more information about North Coast Open Studios or for assistance registering, email contact@northcoastopenstudios. com or call the Ink People at (707) 442-8413.