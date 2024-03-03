Submit Release
News Search

There were 114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,678 in the last 365 days.

LOCAL REALTOR® ACHIEVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Image of Luckson Abraham

Luckson Abraham

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luckson Abraham with Keller Williams Realty in Plantation, FL has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR®) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR).

Luckson joins more than 27,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.

Luckson Abraham is an award-winning real estate professional and rising star in the industry for South Florida, with over 70+ transactions closed in less than four years in his career. His focus areas include residential real estate sales in the South Florida communities. With a commitment to providing an exceptional service experience, Luckson goes above and beyond to ensure the interests and satisfaction of his clients are always met.

REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focused specifically on representing the real estate buyer. There are more than 40,000 active members of the organization world-wide. THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is the world's largest professional association, representing over 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.

You may contact the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council by telephone, (800) 648-6224, by email, [rebac@nar.realtor], or by visiting the REBAC website, [www.REBAC.net].

Luckson Abraham
The Abraham Group
+1 786-910-9120
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

LOCAL REALTOR® ACHIEVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more