LOCAL REALTOR® ACHIEVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luckson Abraham with Keller Williams Realty in Plantation, FL has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR®) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR).
Luckson joins more than 27,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.
Luckson Abraham is an award-winning real estate professional and rising star in the industry for South Florida, with over 70+ transactions closed in less than four years in his career. His focus areas include residential real estate sales in the South Florida communities. With a commitment to providing an exceptional service experience, Luckson goes above and beyond to ensure the interests and satisfaction of his clients are always met.
REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focused specifically on representing the real estate buyer. There are more than 40,000 active members of the organization world-wide. THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is the world's largest professional association, representing over 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.
You may contact the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council by telephone, (800) 648-6224, by email, [rebac@nar.realtor], or by visiting the REBAC website, [www.REBAC.net].
Luckson Abraham
