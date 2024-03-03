Luckson Abraham Earns NAR’s Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luckson Abraham with Keller Williams Realty in Plantation, FL has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification. The National Association of REALTORS® offers the PSA certification to REALTORS® as determining property values depends more than ever on professional expertise and competence, the best use of technology, and a commitment to approach the pricing assignment from various perspectives.
Luckson joins more than 27,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.
Luckson Abraham is an award-winning real estate professional and rising star in the industry for South Florida, with over 70+ transactions closed in less than four years in his career. His focus areas include residential real estate sales in the South Florida communities. With a commitment to providing an exceptional service experience, Luckson goes above and beyond to ensure the interests and satisfaction of his clients are always met.
“Consumers deserve accurate property value assessments, so NAR is proud to provide REALTORS with a credential that provides enhanced tools, education, and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home,” said Marc Gould, Executive Director of the Center for Specialized REALTOR® Education.
“Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA” is the required one-day course for the PSA certification that provides REALTORS® with knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them, and interact effectively with appraisers. Once awarded the certification, REALTORS® will be equipped to guide clients through the anxieties and misperceptions they often have about home values. For more information about the PSA certification, visit www.pricingstrategyadvisor.org.
