Luckson Abraham completes specialized training, builds expertise in the luxury real estate market
The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s training gives real estate professionals the knowledge, skills, and resources to effectively serve affluent clients.CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luckson Abraham with Keller Williams Realty in Plantation, FL completed Luxury Home Marketing training offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market. Real estate professionals who complete this training build the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to support the unique needs of affluent buyers and sellers of high-end properties.
The completion of this focused training also provides Luckson with membership into The Institute, which connects them to exclusive resources and benefits that Luckson can use to successfully market their luxury residential listings, find qualified buyers for high-end property, and satisfy their clients’ needs in South Florida.
“Institute members represent the most qualified and skilled luxury real estate professionals in their respective markets,” said Kathleen Bibbins, Director of The Institute. “They understand the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals when it comes to listing and selling luxury estates and have access to an extensive network of successful luxury agents made possible by The Institute.”
Luckson Abraham is an award-winning real estate professional and rising star in the industry for South Florida, with over 70+ transactions closed in less than four years in his career. His focus areas include residential real estate sales in the South Florida communities. With a commitment to providing an exceptional service experience, Luckson goes above and beyond to ensure the interests and satisfaction of his clients are always met.
“The training provided me with unique insight on the state of the luxury market and the art of negotiations, introduced me to new marketing techniques, and provided valuable networking contacts with other agents who specialize in luxury,” said Luckson.
For more information about the luxury market in South Florida, contact Luckson Abraham at 786-910-9120 or labraham@kw.com
Luckson Abraham
The Abraham Group
+1 786-910-9120
labraham@kw.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram