Southbound Lane Closures on WV 2, in Moundsville, to Begin Friday, March 1, 2024

Southbound WV 2, in Moundsville, from milepost 20.0 to milepost 9.0, will have a lane restriction, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning, Friday, March 1, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for road maintenance. Motorists are advised to reduce speed.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​