Gary Donald Krietsch: A Man of Great Love and Many Talents

Gary Donald Krietsch

March 9, 1942 – January 12, 2024

My beloved Father, Gary Donald Krietsch passed away peacefully in his own bed Friday January 12, 2024, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Angela Burge, and his grandson Anderson Burge, 16. He joins his beloved wife of 42 years, Mary Katherine Krietsch, who transitioned on her journey May 2020, and his feisty daughter Erin Christine Krietsch, who left us 8 years ago.

Gary was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 1942, where he attended Catholic schools, was an altar boy, and sang in the choir. The family moved to Long Beach, California when he was 14 years old where he attended Serra Cosa High School, rode horses, and chased girls. He attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, graduating in 1965 with a degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in psychology. Gary married Dolores Jean Bertholf in 1965 and had two daughters, Angela and Erin, whom they raised in Modesto California.

Gary’s professional career took him from the automotive industry in Michigan to working for Ralston Purina and Gallo in the food/wine industry, to starting his own construction companies, and finally, to facilities planning in California State University System. Gary started Altamont Builders and Altamont Steel with partners Harold and Chris Christensen in the early 1970’s. They developed, constructed, and sold many properties in the Modesto area including Bloomfield Estates. Gary spent years developing, acquiring funding, and executing the construction of major campus projects including the Professional Schools Building and the Amphitheater at Stanislaus State. He moved to Arcata, CA in 2003 where he was recruited to become Senior Director for Planning & Development at Humboldt State University (now Cal Poly Humboldt). Gary played critical role in constructing many of Cal Poly Humboldt’s largest projects, such as College Creek Residence Halls, Kinesiology/Athletic Complex, Behavioral and Social Sciences Building. In addition, he managed numerous other campus remodel and maintenance projects. In December 2011, Gary retired and he will be remembered by his colleagues in the CSUS as a visionary and builder.

He lived an active life full of hobbies. A member of the football team in high school, he turned his attention to music during college. The Gold Coast Wanderers cut an album and played at the local clubs in and around San Luis Obispo through college. Gary was a gifted musician playing acoustic guitar, 12 string, banjo, and he sang beautifully.

Gary was an ammmmmazing cook when men generally did not cook. He taught himself to cook and the meals he prepared were a gift to his family and friends. He loved dining out, too. His favorite restaurants were Trader Vics in LA, Seattle, and Emeryville, Benihana’s, Gaylord’s, and Ernie’s all in San Francisco.

Gary owned The Starship MEGA (Mary, Erin, Gary and Angela), a 33’ Hunter sailboat, as well as a racing sailboat, Bandit, at the Stockton Sailing Club on the California delta. He participated in the Stockton Sailing Club’s South Tower Race winning the race in 1984. He taught us all to sail, complete with sailing lessons on a whiteboard.

In addition, he loved photography, driving his Porsche, piloting aircraft, was an avid tennis player and snow skier, teaching his daughters to ski at an early age at Bear Valley. He developed his own photography using his friend Chris’ darkroom. So many interests!

He was constantly building and engineering projects; his terraced gardens at his Sunrise Townhouse; the stained plexiglass sliding roof over the spa in his atrium at said townhouse, complete with a remote opener, and a waterfall mural and hammock. He built a tile dining room table built in the garage on Trillium Ave, waterbeds for his daughters, and a tennis court in the backyard. With all of that, he also managed to make moonshine, beer, and wine in his homemade still in the garage on Andover Lane. The list goes on!

Gary, an avid shooter, became a gun collector, actively involved in shooting sports while participating in Highpower Rifle competition at Redwood Gun Club (RGC) in Arcata. With his administrative talents, he quickly became the Co-Director of the Rifle program, running the matches. He was also a Bullseye Pistol competitor and competed locally as well as attending out of state rifle and pistol competitions. He was an NRA Benefactor Member, an NRA Certified Instructor, and enjoyed instructing at the Ladies Handgun Safety Classes at RGC. One of the great joys of his life was teaching his wife, Mary, and his grandson, Anderson, to shoot.

Gary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Eureka. Gary and Mary were always ready to help at Sacred Heart parish and did so for many years. Their truly kind attention to widows of the parish is notable, as they regularly picked up those who were unable to drive, providing transportation to and from church and including them in social gatherings. Gary was a member of the Sacred Heart finance committee and along with Mary produced very professional yearly reports. They were involved in several fundraising events and generously donated their time and treasure. He served as head usher at Sacred Heart parish for the 9:00 AM Mass until he was no longer able to participate.

He enjoyed living in the redwoods and the kindness of the people of Humboldt County. He loved the small town feel of the Arcata area. He loved the ocean and frequently requested we drive him to Moonstone Beach at the end of his life.

Gary had a big heart, was a great storyteller, and loved people. Though he has reached the end of his journey this time around the sun, we know he is soaring high in heaven. He will be sorely missed. Until we meet again Daddy, I love you.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2024 at his dear friends’ beloved apple farm in McKinleyville. If you are interested in details regarding the celebration, please text his daughter, Angela, at 209-404-5130 and she will be sure you are informed.

Remembrances in Gary’s memory can be made to Hospice of Humboldt or the Alzheimer’s Association.