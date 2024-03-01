IDNR to offer fishing and hunting licenses and permits, schedules, and more at 2024 Illinois Deer Classic in Peoria March 8-10

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 1 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will offer on-site license and permit sales, safety education class schedules, harvest pin sales, and more at the 2024 Illinois Deer Classic at the Peoria Civic Center March 8-10.





IDNR staff will offer the following services at its booth:





• Hunting, fishing, and trapping license sales

• Stamp and over-the-counter permit sales

• Conservation police officers to answer questions about laws and best practices

• Wildlife staff to answer questions and provide information about wildlife diseases, herd culling, habitat improvement and more

• Safety education class schedules and locations

• Staff from IDNR's Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP) will have information about public access for hunting and fishing on private property

• Deer, turkey, and morel pin sales

• Hunting and fishing digests

• Illinois state park guides and other free publications



