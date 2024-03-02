MPD Arrests Man for Attempted Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced a man has been arrested for an attempted robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, at approximately 1:01 p.m., the suspect approached the victim and attempted to rob him. When the victim tried to flee, the suspect followed him, threatened to take his property, and assaulted him. The victim managed to get away, and the suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, 34-year-old Kevin McLean, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob.