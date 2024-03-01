Submit Release
Man Apprehended for a Homicide in Northeast DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been apprehended for a fatal stabbing in Northeast, D.C., that occurred in 2022.

At approximately 5:29 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District responded to the 500 block of Riggs Road, Northeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer, of Northeast, D.C..

On Friday, March 1, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Norfolk, Virginia, located and arrested 21-year-old Christian Wilkerson, of Northwest, D.C., in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Wilkerson was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Wilkerson will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, D.C., where he will face charges.

CCN: 22164726

###

