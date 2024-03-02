【Dazzling Wonderland】Light up Macao 2023 engages over 7 million spectators in 86 days

MACAU, March 2 - 【MGTO】Light up Macao 2023

Staged from last December to 25 February 2024, the iconic event of Light up Macao 2023 culminated in success and enjoyed great popularity among residents and visitors across a period of three months. Manifesting the destination appeal in “tourism + events”, the event engaged 7.78 million spectators and led to greater flows of people in different districts, propelling the community tourism and nighttime economy forward.

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in collaboration with the six integrated resort enterprises, Light up Macao 2023 presented a variety of romantic and colorful light installations, interactive installations and mapping shows on Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane under the theme of the Dazzling Wonderland. The enchanting light arts illuminated the city, as though creating a unique wonderland at night.

Enhance participation by extensive promotion + various supporting activities

Leveraging online and offline channels, MGTO conducted an extensive promotional campaign for this annual signature event. Prizes were given through a variety of supporting activities, taking the public on a vibrant journey in the wonderland in different ways to further engage residents and visitors.

From 2 December 2023 to 25 February 2024, MGTO compiled statistics about the number of people who visited the seven districts with installations and mapping shows during Light up Macao 2023, through mobile data provided by local telecommunication companies. A total of 7.78 million people visited the above districts. In addition, close to 40,000 souvenirs were presented on site during the event. About 1,500 people collected all the stamps from seven districts and joined the grand lucky draw. Over 10,000 people played the online game “Explore the Wonderland”, while the interactive game “Light up Macao 2023” on MGTO’s WeChat MiniProgram engaged nearly 520,000 participants, among which over 54,000 people took part in the lucky draw.

Dazzling seven districts for the longest period

“Light up Macao 2023” spanned across a series of major festivities for a wonderful encounter with residents and visitors on the Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, Winter Solstice, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Renri and Chinese Lantern Festival. The event dazzled 34 locations across seven districts as follows: Central District, Praia do Manduco District, Nam Van District, Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (NAPE), Northern District, Taipa and Coloane. There were 36 light installations, 20 interactive installations and 3 mapping show venues. Along streets and lanes, the extravaganza widened the choice of nighttime entertainment, led more residents and visitors into different communities for sightseeing and spending, and created economic benefits for small and medium enterprises.

Partner with resort enterprises to bring visitors into colorful communities

MGTO has been actively organizing and supporting various types of events and activities, while endeavoring to balance and encourage visitor flows into communities. In partnership with the six integrated resort enterprises, the Office invited world-renowned artists and design teams to design tens of light and interactive installations under seven subthemes as follows: “Blooming Splendor” at Central District, “Light Up! Porto-A-Ma” at Praia do Manduco District, “Dancing Butterflies and Blooming Wonders” at Nam Van District, “Travel Around the Universe” at NAPE, “Joyful Journey” at Northern District, “Fantasy Fairyland” in Taipa and “Coloane Ambassadors” in Coloane. Well incorporated into the overall spatial arrangement of the communities, the event created an immersive nighttime experience of light artistry for residents and visitors in various districts.

Spectacular and distinctive mapping shows on Macao Peninsula, Coloane and Taipa

The projection teams from Macao and the two UNESCO Creative Cities of Design – Wuhan and Seoul (Korea) created their own creative themed shows with meticulous efforts. Various themed projection mapping shows were presented on Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane on different days including: “Unlock the Magic: Journey into Wonderland” at Macao Science Center; “Enjoy Magic”, “Season Diffusion” and “A Dose of Lighting Dopamine” at Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa (the façade of Cozinha Pinocchio Taipa); “A Beacon of Light in Macao’s winter night” and “Dazzling Winterland” at the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane. The shows manifested the collaboration and exchange across fields between Macao as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and other creative cities.

Outreach activities boost the appeal

Riding on Light up Macao 2023, MGTO supported community organizations to organize innovative outreach activities such as “Snowy Wonderland”, “Light up! F’art for U” and “Luminescent Night at Travessa do Armazém Velho 2023”. There were two other concurrent events, “Creative Camp Marketplace” and “Colourful Christmas Carnival Coloane Winter Craftsman Market”. The mix of the light extravaganza and colorful community activities added the diversity and charm of this major event.

Collaboration with industry partners to foster community tourism and nighttime economy

Light up Macao 2023 was a collaborative project between different governmental entities in partnership with integrated resort enterprises with the aim to create a prestigious nighttime event, promote community tourism and nighttime economy as well as widen the offerings of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Light up Macao 2023 was organized by MGTO. The co-organizers include Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Marine and Water Bureau and Macao Science Center. The event partners include SJM Resorts, S.A., MGM, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Sands China Ltd., Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. and Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Deliver the impact of iconic events and unleash glamour of “tourism +”

MGTO appreciates residents and visitors for their support to Light up Macao 2023. In the future, the Office will dedicate continuous great efforts to present iconic events and manifest the charm of Macao’s diverse “tourism +”, promote cross-sector integration of “tourism +” and benefit Macao’s tourism industry at large.