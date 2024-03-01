Episcopal Church statement on deaths of civilians seeking aid in Gaza

Submit Release
On February 29th, while waiting in line to receive food, more than100 people were killed and more than 750 were wounded in Gaza. At the time of writing, we cannot know exactly what happened, but this is a further example of the sheer horror civilians are facing while trying to fulfill their most basic needs. As we pray for the dead and injured, we reiterate our call for a ceasefire. Humanitarian aid is essential to ensuring that lives are not lost to lack of food, water, medical supplies, fuel, and other basic necessities. These needs cannot be met with constant war. A ceasefire will allow for humanitarian aid to pass into Gaza without harm coming to those delivering or receiving it.

Please contact your Congress members and President Biden and call for a ceasefire using our action alert here.

