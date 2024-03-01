Diocese of Mzimvubu elects new Bishop

The Venerable Phumzile Cetywayo has been elected as the next Bishop of the Diocese of Mzimvubu.
Bishop-Elect Cetywayo, 46, who currently serves as Archdeacon of Matatiele and Vicar-General of the Diocese, was elected on the fifth ballot during the first day of an Elective Assembly of the Diocese today.
Please pray for him, his wife Lindiwe, their two sons, and the Diocese as they prepare for his consecration and installation.
The Revd Grant Walters
Provincial Executive Officer
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.