Diocese of Mzimvubu elects new Bishop

The Venerable Phumzile Cetywayo has been elected as the next Bishop of the Diocese of Mzimvubu.

Bishop-Elect Cetywayo, 46, who currently serves as Archdeacon of Matatiele and Vicar-General of the Diocese, was elected on the fifth ballot during the first day of an Elective Assembly of the Diocese today.

Please pray for him, his wife Lindiwe, their two sons, and the Diocese as they prepare for his consecration and installation.

The Revd Grant Walters

Provincial Executive Officer