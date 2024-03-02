COMMISSIONER MILLER ISSUES UPDATE ON HISTORIC PANHANDLE WILDFIRES

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller issued an update on the Texas Panhandle wildfires, expressing deep concern for the affected communities and the agricultural impact. The Panhandle region is facing significant losses, impacting farmers and ranchers profoundly. The Smokehouse Creek Fire is the largest recorded in Texas, the second largest fire in the nation’s history, and is larger than the top 20 largest wildfires in California over the past 90 years. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) actively supports farmers, ranchers, and residents impacted by the catastrophic wildfires through agricultural relief funds, essential hay and feed resources, the AgriStress Helpline, and feeding programs for affected families.

“I pledge my ongoing support for our neighbors who have a long road ahead to recovery from this disaster,” Commissioner Miller said. “I know of ranchers who have lost everything. Our agency will continue its efforts to do everything we can through our STAR Fund, AgriStress Helpline, Hay Hotline, and by partnering with other agencies to lend a helping hand.”

Cattle and crop losses in the Panhandle are significant and infrastructure damage is catastrophic. Even those Texans fortunate enough to save their herd may not have anything to return to but ashes. The path forward as an agricultural operation is unclear without home and belongings. Hemphill County has reported over a thousand missing or dead cattle and several dead horses, goats, and sheep. Numbers in Hemphill County and other impacted areas are expected to rise as the smoldering fire subsides and assessment can be conducted.

Surrounding communities have stepped up to donate hay and feed resources, to support emergency responder needs, and have provided transportation to haul livestock and hay as needed. The state has temporarily suspended oversize/overweight permitting requirements for vehicles and loads associated with activities necessary to respond to the disaster and has set up livestock supply points. Additionally, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) has facilitated a waiver of animal movement documentation for livestock producers because of the 2024 Texas Panhandle wildfire.

“I am immensely grateful for the unity and generosity shown by Texans during this challenging time,” Commissioner Miller said. “The unwavering support and assistance I’ve witnessed is a testament to the strength of our state. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the emergency personnel and all those who have selflessly united to aid those affected by the wildfires.”

Exacerbated by dry conditions and strong winds, the wildfires have resulted in widespread damage threatening livelihoods and infrastructure. Without the immediate and heroic efforts of firefighters and local officials, the loss of life and damage would have been greater. It is because of their bravery that more lives weren’t lost.

“This nightmare is not over,” Commissioner Miller said. “Enormous fire danger is expected this weekend. 90% of wildfires are man-made so we must remain vigilant. I encourage Texans to stand together in solidarity and extend a helping hand to those in need during this challenging time.”

Livestock Supply Points can be located below:

East Location Animal Supply Point: Clyde Carruth Pavilion, 301 Bull Barn Drive, Pampa. Contact Marcus Preuninger at 806-669-8033 or 325-728-0477.

North Location Animal Supply Point: Canadian AH&N Ranch Supply, 100 Hackberry St., Canadian. Contact Andy Holloway at 806-323-9114.

West Location Animal Supply Point: Hutchinson County Airport, 1608 Airport Road, Borger. Contact Hanna Conner at 806-878-4026 or 806-395-7005.

Animal owners or producers conducting emergency evacuation of livestock animals to neighboring states should call the TAHC program records department at 512-719-0777, to register animal movement across state lines. Throughout this emergency, resources to gain proper documentation may not be available, and the safety of those involved is the top priority.

For those seeking assistance or wishing to provide support, TDA resources and information on how to help can be found here.

If you are in emergency need of hay to feed livestock, please visit TDA’s Hay Hotline here.

To donate or for more information on the STAR Fund, please follow this link.

To access TDA’s AgriStress Helpline, please call 833-897-2474 or follow this link.

