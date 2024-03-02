Submit Release
News Search

There were 148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,858 in the last 365 days.

Senate Passes Ramos Bill on Illegal Dumping

OLYMPIA – Illegal dumping effects numerous communities across our state and can even lead to road closures as seen in the West Plains of Spokane. Rep. Bill Ramos’ (D-Issaquah) Substitute House Bill 2207 seeks to reduce illegal dumping and safeguard Washington’s natural beauty.

Under the legislation, certain dumping violations will be reclassified as natural resource infractions, streamlining the process, and allowing for quicker penalties. Volume-based litter fines remain to reflect the offense’s environmental impact.

Half of litter cleanup restitution will fund targeted waste disposal campaigns, particularly in dump-prone low-income areas, offering free disposal options to discourage illegal dumping. Public participation grants will be funded to support local initiatives tackling dumping in underserved rural and forested areas.

“This bill takes a strategic approach to protecting our environment,” said Rep. Ramos. “By strengthening enforcement, reinvesting in prevention, and empowering local solutions, we can ensure a cleaner, healthier Washington for all.”

House Bill 2207 passed the Senate with unanimous support today. The bill now heads to the Governor for his signature and enactment.

 


You just read:

Senate Passes Ramos Bill on Illegal Dumping

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more