Fire Response Update

The UH-60’s are equipped with Bambi Buckets, a specialized bucket system suspended from the helicopter, to deliver hundreds of gallons of water from the air to fight the wildfires. The Black Hawks picked up water from nearby sources and dropped it directly on needed areas.

The Wyoming Army and Air National Guard will continue to provide critical support to local agencies combating the fire.

Laramie County has issued an evacuation notice for all residents along Road 117 south of Horse Creek. At 3 p.m., an additional evacuation has been ordered for the Happy Valley subdivision between Happy Jack and Dusty Road.

For safety, please avoid the area and heed instructions from first responders. Stay tuned to Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management for updates.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

