Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,590 in the last 365 days.

Community turns out for Wyoming Guard’s Touch a Truck event in Rock Spring

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720328172215/ Wyoming National Guard By Joseph Coslett Jr. ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — Families from across Sweetwater County gathered at the Wyoming ArmyNational Guard’s Touch-a-Truck event in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Aug. 22, 2025, hosted by the 307th Engineer Utility Detachment. The free event welcomed hundreds of community members who explored military vehicles, met local… Read More »Community turns out for Wyoming Guard’s Touch a Truck event in Rock Spring

The post Community turns out for Wyoming Guard’s Touch a Truck event in Rock Spring appeared first on Wyoming Military Department.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Community turns out for Wyoming Guard’s Touch a Truck event in Rock Spring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more