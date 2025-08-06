Wyoming Purple Heart Day: From jungle firefights to modern bomb blasts

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ wyoguard/albums/ 72177720328103648/

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and Wyoming Military Department observed Purple Heart Day with a proclamation ceremony on July 28, 2025, at the state Capitol Building in Cheyenne, Wyoming, recognizing the sacrifices of service members wounded in combat.

Among those honored were Wyoming National Guardsmen injured during the War on Terrorism, and Vietnam veterans who continue to carry the physical and emotional scars of war.

The event brought together state leadership, veterans’ organizations, and Purple Heart recipients from across the state. Gordon signed the official Purple Heart Day proclamation, reinforcing Wyoming’s commitment to remembering the cost of freedom and designating August 7 as a day of statewide recognition.

“Most of our Purple Heart warriors don’t want recognition. But when you’ve left pieces of yourself on the battlefield, it’s imperative we don’t let that sacrifice go unnoticed,” Gordon said during the ceremony.

Capt. Bret Martin, Wyoming Army Guard, who sustained injuries during a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, on Dec. 11, 2020. Martin was in the gym when the blast struck around 4:45 a.m., throwing him nearly 20 feet through the air. Disoriented and bleeding, he regained consciousness and made his way to a nearby bunker for safety.

His wounds, caused by enemy action, made him eligible for the Purple Heart. His decision to continue serving even after the attack defines his character.

“On any given day, our Soldiers face unpredictable dangers. Captain Martin’s decision to stay in the fight, even after that traumatic morning, reflects the oath every warrior takes—to serve regardless of the cost,” said Tim Sheppard, executive director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission.

The event also featured remarks from Barry Gasdek, a Vietnam veteran and past state commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Gasdeck served in the 4th Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade during the Vietnam War and recalled receiving multiple Purple Hearts during intense combat operations.

“We moved through rice paddies and encountered a fortified bunker line. RPGs, AK-47s, artillery—you name it, it was coming in,” Gasdeck said. “I was wounded more than once that day. We lost six men, 15 more were wounded, but we kept going because that’s what the mission demanded.”

Gasdeck’s story drew clear parallels to Captain Martin’s. Both men, separated by generations, faced chaos and violence in service to their country and made the decision to press forward.

Since its creation in 1782 by Gen. George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit, the Purple Heart has become one of the most respected U.S. military decorations. It is awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed by enemy action while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

More than 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded since the medal was revived in 1932. Wyoming became an officially designated Purple Heart State in 2015.

Governor Gordon closed the ceremony by reading the proclamation, noting the sacrifices made by those who earned the award.

“We are here to remember the men and women who’ve paid for our way of life with their blood,” Gordon said. “We must never forget the cost of freedom—and never take it for granted.”

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signs a proclamation making Aug. 7, 2025, Purple Heart Day in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July, 28, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon shakes the hand of Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Ballenger, Wyoming Air Guard. Governor Gordon signs a proclamation making Aug. 7, 2025, Purple Heart Day in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July, 28, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)