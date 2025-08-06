Wyoming Army National Guard Medical Detachment welcomes new commander in time-honored ceremony

Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCpR4Y

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment held a ceremonial

change of command Aug. 1, 2025, marking a significant moment of transition and continuity in

leadership as Col. Derrick Kooker relinquished command to Col. Aaron Taff, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The ceremony, held with full military honors, was presided over by Brig. Gen. Edward Lewis, Land

Component Commander for the Wyoming Army National Guard. Surrounded by family, fellow Soldiers, and distinguished guests, the event paid tribute to the accomplishments of outgoing leadership while welcoming new vision and direction.

“Change of command ceremonies are always bittersweet. Today we honor Colonel Kooker’s steadfast leadership and the care he’s shown not just for the mission, but for his Soldiers as individuals,”

Lewis said. “At the same time, we welcome Colonel Taff, who brings a depth of experience and a quiet strength that I know will serve this unit well. What makes the Medical Detachment exceptional isn’t just their skill, it’s their heart.”

The time-honored ritual began with the presentation of red and yellow roses—red to Kathy Kooker in recognition of her steadfast support as the outgoing commander’s spouse, and yellow to Angela Taff, welcoming her into the MED DET family.

Colonel Kooker, who assumed command of the Medical Detachment in May 2023, was recognized for his exceptional leadership, earning a Meritorious Service Medal for his contributions to the organization and the broader Wyoming National Guard. Under his command, the unit navigated complex missions with professionalism, maintained operational readiness, and continued to support Soldiers’ health and welfare throughout the state. In his farewell remarks, Kooker expressed deep appreciation for his team and emphasized the strength and resiliency of the Medical Detachment’s Soldiers and leadership. “It’s been an honor to serve with such dedicated professionals who consistently put others first,” he said.

Following the traditional passing of the guidon, Colonel Taff formally assumed command, stating with clarity and conviction, “I assume command.”

A long-serving member of the Wyoming Medical Detachment, Taff brings more than a decade of experience with the unit, including roles as State Dental Officer, Deputy Commander of Clinical Services, and State Surgeon. His diverse background spans service as a U.S. Navy instructor, civilian chemical engineer, and practicing dentist in Laramie, Wyoming.

“I’m humbled and honored to lead this exceptional team,” Taff said. “Together, we will continue to ensure the medical readiness and resilience of our force and fulfill the mission the people of Wyoming count on us to accomplish.”

The ceremony concluded with the playing of the Army Song and a benediction by retired U.S. Navy Commander Adam Taff, the incoming commander’s brother, closing the event on a note of unity, family, and service.

The Wyoming National Guard Medical Detachment remains a cornerstone of the state’s military

readiness, ensuring Soldiers are physically and mentally prepared to answer the call—anytime,

anywhere.