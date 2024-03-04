Mind Body Align CMO to guide launch of education tools
We welcome Tobias’ depth of experience, are continuing the positive work already underway, and will soon share new products and services that bring welcome and needed tools for educational systems.”MANSFIELD, OH, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following another year of strong academic outcomes and curriculum pilots, Mind Body Align announced today that they have expanded the role of Tobias Roediger, their chief marketing officer, to include sales and new business development. This comes as Mind Body Align prepares to launch an all-new social and emotional learning curriculum and a book series for mindfulness education.
Roediger is known as “The Chief Marketer.” He was the co-founder of RAVE, the nearly 20-year-old marketing and advertising firm that counted some of the region’s fast-growing startups as clients. He is a public speaker and the architect of leading multi-year marketing campaigns on a local, national, and global scale.
“We are delighted Tobias brought his talents to Mind Body Align to guide us in sharing our proven program to more individuals,” said Annamarie Fernyak, founder and CEO of Mind Body Align. “We welcome his depth of experience, are continuing the positive work already underway, and will soon share new products and services that bring welcome and needed tools for educational systems.”
Roediger has a long history of using his marketing acumen and leadership skills to strengthen communities. He is a member of Save the Crew and was a member of the advisory board and the core leadership team of Can’t Stop Columbus.
“Setting children up with skills they need for productive and happy lives is a mission I whole-heartedly support,” said Roediger. “I am thrilled to collaborate with Mind Body Align, a mission-driven organization with a vision to transform lives through mindfulness. They have already educated thousands of children and adults, with proven improvements in academic outcomes as a result. Now, we will be taking their new products and making lives better everywhere.”
Roediger will share more about how this curriculum kickstarts mindful transformations at #SXSWEDU March 4 to 7 in Austin, Texas.
About Mind Body Align, LLC
Transforming the world through mindfulness, Mind Body Align improves lives by teaching mindful social and emotional learning that meets state curriculum standards in schools, to teachers, and in communities. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mindful MBA services are available both online and in person. Follow MBA on LinkedIn, Facebook®, Instagram®, and at mindbodyalign.com.
