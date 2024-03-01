Submit Release
Senate Passes Bill Prohibiting License Plate Covers

OLYMPIA – The state Senate passed legislation today cracking down on obscured license plates. House Bill 1963, sponsored by Rep. Bill Ramos (D-Issaquah), prohibits the use of plastic license plate covers, citing their interference with law enforcement, toll collection, and safety cameras. 

“License plates are vital for identifying vehicles in emergencies,” Rep. Ramos stressed. “These covers create blind spots and hinder investigations, including Amber Alerts. HB 2207 is about promoting public safety and accountability on our roads.” 

House Bill 1963 now heads to the Governor for enactment. To learn more, watch Rep. Ramos’ remarks on passage of HB 1963 from the House. 


