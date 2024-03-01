Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Over $142,000 Career Training Grant To Vernon College

TEXAS, March 1 - March 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant totaling more than $142,000 has been awarded to Vernon College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grant will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the school expand its truck driving program to provide over 90 students with training to receive their Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

 

“As the Texas economy continues to lead the nation, we are proud to invest in our workforce to ensure they have the skills needed to thrive in critical, high-demand careers,” said Governor Abbott. “This career training grant will help students in North Texas attain the training they need to receive their commercial driver’s license and become a truck driver. Thanks to the hard work of the Texas Workforce Commission and schools across the state, we are building a better and brighter economic future for every Texan.”

“JET grants contribute to the success of the Texas workforce by helping create a pipeline of skilled workers for high-demand occupations,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “When we invest in training opportunities, we invest in the future of the Texas workforce.”

Yesterday, TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Vernon College.  

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.    

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

