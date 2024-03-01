Submit Release
Texas Wins Governor’s Cup For Record-Breaking 12th Year In A Row

TEXAS, March 1 - March 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas winning Site Selection magazine's Governor's Cup for an unprecedented 12th consecutive year and 20th win overall at a press conference at the Governor's Mansion in Austin. With records unmatched by any other state, this latest win recognizes Texas as the No. 1 state for attracting the most new and expanded business facility projects in 2023, with 1,254 total projects—more than twice the total for the second-ranked state.
 
“Texas moves at the speed of business,” said Governor Abbott. “By cutting red tape and burdensome regulations, and making strategic, continuing investments in infrastructure, education, and workforce development, Texas offers businesses the freedom to grow and Texans the tools to prosper. I am proud to again accept the Governor’s Cup from Site Selection magazine recognizing Texas’ dominance in attracting significant job-creating business investments. I congratulate the exceptional economic development teams at the local, regional, and state level who have worked so diligently to attract and retain these growing businesses and the jobs they create in diverse communities across this great state. Working together, we continue to build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come.”
 
Governor Abbott was joined for the announcement at the Governor's Mansion by Site Selection magazine Editor in Chief Mark Arend; Secretary of State Jane Nelson; members of the Texas Legislature; and business, economic development, and state leaders from communities across Texas.
 
Awarded annually by Site Selection since 1978, the Governor's Cup recognizes the nation’s top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions. Site Selection publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers, including CEOs, corporate real estate executives, facility planners, human resource managers, and consultants to corporations.
 

