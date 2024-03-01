OneTrust Home Loans Names Marla Fogel as Fulfillment Director to Lead Operations, Underwriting, and Processing Teams

OneTrust Home Loans is pleased to announce the appointment of Marla Fogel as Fulfillment Director.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTrust Home Loans, a prominent Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marla Fogel as Fulfillment Director. In her new role, Marla will be responsible for leading the operations, underwriting, and processing teams, reporting directly to the recently appointed CEO, James Hecht.

Marla Fogel brings over 32 years of experience and expertise to her role as Fulfillment Director. Her most recent position prior to joining OneTrust Home Loans was as Vice President of Central West Operations at NewRez/Caliber Funding. Prior to that, she spent 10 years at MetLife Home Loans/First Horizon as Regional Fulfillment Director. Her proven track record throughout her long and distinguished career, in which she climbed the ladder from administrative operations positions to senior leadership roles, means that she knows how to make every department successful independently and how to maintain an exceptional operations platform.

As Fulfillment Director, Marla will play a pivotal role in streamlining mortgage processes, enhancing efficiencies, and ensuring the highest underwriting and processing standards. Her leadership will be instrumental in aligning the operations team with the company's strategic goals under the guidance of CEO James Hecht.

Marla Fogel shared her philosophy and goals as she moves into this next stage of her career, saying, "My personal goal is to make sure we never forget that a mortgage transaction is the biggest investment most people will make in their life. We need to be as excited as they are when we help someone achieve their dream of homeownership and aim to deliver the best customer service possible to not only our borrowers, but our sales team and referral sources as well."

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of residential, commercial and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company supports Reverse Mortgage and Wholesale channels and continues to grow with several joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® For additional information visit www.OneTrustHomeLoans.com.

