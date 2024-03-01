CBP extends expedited hiring authority to hire 200 air interdiction agents

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that the Direct-Hire Authority to hire 200 air interdiction agents has been extended through Jan. 30, 2026.

“Air interdiction agents conduct airborne surveillance to detect and deter the movements of illegal narcotics and the trafficking of human beings across our borders,” said Executive Assistant Commissioner for Air and Marine Operations Jonathan P. Miller. “Our agents work in collaboration with our partners at CBP and dozens of international, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to safeguard our homeland, support search and rescue activities, and conduct security missions for events designated as National Special Security Events, such as the recent Super Bowl.”

The air interdiction agent position is open to pilots with a minimum of 1,500 flight hours (500 hours can be waived), including 250 pilot-in-command, 75 hours of instrument time, and 75 nighttime hours. For more information on qualifications, review qualifications specific to an air interdiction agent on the CBP website.

“The extended hiring authority allows us to compete with the aviation community by having the ability to offer on-the-spot tentative job offers to candidates who have been deemed qualified through the screening process,” said Assistant Commissioner for Human Resources Management Andrea Bright. “With CBP’s Air and Marine Operations, pilots appreciate greater job security and competitive benefits, along with the opportunity to fly multiple platforms and protect their community and nation.”

Air interdiction agent applicants undergo a rigorous screening process to ensure their eligibility and suitability for employment in a CBP law enforcement position. Additionally, they must pass a three-part flight assessment – an oral exam, a flight evaluation, and a structured interview – conducted over the course of a single day at the National Air Training Center in Oklahoma City. Applicants then proceed to a 15-week Air and Marine Basic Training Program at the Air and Marine Operations Academy, located at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia.

Visit the Apply Now page to submit an air interdiction agent application or connect with an Air and Marine Operations recruiter.