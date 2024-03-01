Rebel Skincare Now Available on Amazon: Offering Customers Convenience and Quality in Every Bottle
Founded by Local Entrepreneur Nikki Matias, Rebel Skincare Embodies Community Spirit and Quality Craftsmanship.OREGON CITY, OR, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an exponentially successful launch in late 2023, cult-favorite beauty brand, Rebel Skincare, has made a powerful move into a new market through launching a storefront on international retail powerhouse, Amazon. With their fresh perspective on the world of anti-aging skincare and a clear mission to offer straightforward, effective skincare solutions, Rebel Skincare is certain to make waves with this new customer base.
More than just a skincare brand, Rebel Skincare is a complete revolution that serves to challenge the long-standing industry narratives around the process of aging. Founded by renowned beauty industry expert and local Oregon native, Nikki Matias, Rebel Skincare brings together a unique perspective and her expansive wealth of knowledge around beauty and aging. This combination yields a truly visionary brand that serves as a beacon of confidence for individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds.
After many years as a licensed tattoo and cosmetic artist, Nikki Matias found a notable gap within the realm of anti-aging skincare. Too many products fixated on the downsides of aging, with confusing benefits and ingredients that lacked potency. With her dedication to precision and perfection, Nikki worked tirelessly to create a collection of skincare products that filled this white space and offered real solutions to real people, with straightforward yet powerful ingredients.
Through their expansion into Amazon and the creation of their dedicated storefront, Rebel Skincare is further pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a skincare brand. Customers can now shop their collection of potent anti-aging products and have them delivered conveniently to their home with Amazon’s fast and secure shipping services.
Each powerful product from Rebel Skincare’s gentle yet effective skincare collection are now available to shop on Amazon: the Purify Daily Cleanser, the Skin Polish Enzyme Mask, and the Skin Revival Night Serum. For customers who are interested in purchasing the full collection, they can also shop the Ultimate Skincare Set, which includes each must-have product at a discounted price.
“At Rebel Skincare, we believe that beauty is for everyone and that everyone deserves access to effective products that will help them reach their skincare goals,” said Nikki Matias, founder of Rebel Skincare. “By partnering with Amazon, we can offer our products more conveniently to more customers, spreading our mission of embracing your unique journey and redefining beauty on your own terms.”
In addition to their commitment to the health and wellness of your skin, Rebel Skincare is also dedicated to an even greater cause. With each purchase of any product in their skincare collection, a portion is donated to support the Shine Academy. This leading Oregon City-based nonprofit works to empower children with special needs, helping them become confident, independent members of their community. Rebel Skincare isn't just a brand; it's a testament to the power of self-assurance and authenticity.
