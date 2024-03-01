LUCKY LOUIE—Unravels a 50-Year-Old Mystery Starring Basil Hoffman, Daniel Roebuck, & Stephanie Zimbalist—Now Available
LUCKY LOUIE—Unravels a 50-Year-Old Mystery Starring Basil Hoffman, Daniel Roebuck, & Stephanie Zimbalist—Now AvailableLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a compelling blend of eccentric characters, faith, and community bonds, the film LUCKY LOUIE is sure to charm audiences as it takes them back in time to solve an infamous 50-year-old bank robbery that once shook a town.
Starring the beloved Basil Hoffman (THE BOX), Daniel Roebuck (THE FUGITIVE, US MARSHALS) & Stephanie Zimbalist (REMINGTON STEELE), LUCKY LOUIE weaves a tale of redemption, family, and friendship while offering brilliant comedic moments against the backdrop of solving a mystery.
Released today, March 1, 2024, the plot sets out to unravel the enigma of the crime of the century, known as the Donald Duck Robbery.
The story centers around retired detective Wilbert Moser, a respected community pillar, who finds himself drawn back into the investigation when a forensic psychology major with a keen eye for detail stumbles upon new clues. Moser, known for his unwavering commitment to justice, joins forces with the young psychology major, Alex, four ex-convicts, and the entire town to reenact the events, combining their expertise to crack the case wide open.
The film was written by the father-daughter team, Daniel and Grace Roebuck, and features Madelyn Dundon.
As the characters navigate the investigation's twists, the film emphasizes the need for faith to solve the crime that has remained a haunting legacy for decades. This story promises a family-friendly experience, offering audiences a glimpse into a bygone era while delivering a fresh perspective on the timeless themes of justice, redemption, and the enduring power of faith. With a stellar cast and an engaging storyline, LUCKY LOUIE is poised to leave a lasting impression on viewers. It will deliver a journey into the heart of a mystery that demands faith to unravel it.
LUCKY LOUIE is being distributed worldwide by BMG-Global, a leader in faith-based, family-friendly content.
Audiences can watch LUCKY LOUIE on the following platforms: AppleTV, Amazon, VUDU, and more! The film can also be seen on GOOGLE PLAY.
Lucky Louie Trailer