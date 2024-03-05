RA Fischer Co. Champions PureWick™ System, Now in 2,000+ Hospitals with Expanding Home Use for Urinary Incontinence
Moving from hospital care to home care can be stressful for patients as they adjust to greater self-reliance at home. But we want them to know that they’re not alone.”MOORPARK, CA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RA Fischer Co., a leading Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider, is facilitating access to the PureWick™ urine collection system for patients across the United States. Developed by Bard/BD, the PureWick™ System is now used in over 2,000 U.S. hospitals and rehabilitation facilities. Once patients are discharged, RA Fischer Co. plays a pivotal role in their transition to home use.
— Dan Moyer, VP Sales & Marketing, RA Fischer Co.
“I have recommended use of this device with many of my patients,” says Dr. Kelly Jirschele, DO, FACOG, FACS.* “I find the PureWick™ System very useful as an option for patients with urinary incontinence, especially nighttime symptoms.”
The PureWick™, known for its non-invasive and patient-friendly approach to managing urinary incontinence, uses a suction mechanism to collect urine efficiently and quietly. After 8-10 hours, the urine collection container is emptied, rinsed, and the external wick is replaced.
“By using the PureWick™ System, my patients have experienced better sleep,” says Dr. Amanda Lathia, MD, specializing in Geriatric Medicine. “It also allows their caregivers and family members to have better sleep since they are not having to get up multiple times overnight to assist their loved ones with going to the restroom and with changing wet incontinence garments.”
Recommended by 95% of caregivers and users, the PureWick™ is helping patients at risk of falls and those experiencing skin issues due to incontinence. The system serves as a viable option for those seeking an alternative to traditional indwelling/intermittent catheters, which may result in recurring infections or irritations.
Recognizing the unique challenges of home care, RA Fischer Co. provides comprehensive support for patients using the PureWick™ System. Dan Moyer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, emphasizes the importance of this approach: “Moving from hospital care to home care can be stressful for patients as they adjust to greater self-reliance at home. But we want them to know that they’re not alone: that’s why we pair each patient with a personal Treatment Specialist, offering a single point of contact for all their needs. They can call, email, text, or schedule a video tutorial to ensure they are fully confident getting started.”
Currently, the PureWick™ System is not covered by Medicare or private insurance plans. However, DME providers like RA Fischer Co. offer various out-of-pocket options for those interested in this system, including monthly financing. As the PureWick™ System advances towards insurance coding, partners like RA Fischer Co. are optimistic that coverage availability within this year.
Through the distribution of the PureWick™, improved access to cutting-edge technologies, and tailored patient support, RA Fischer Co. consistently raises the bar for urology healthcare standards.
