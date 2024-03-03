Nurses, Teachers and Firefighters Endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly (AD-2)
Both local and statewide endorsements show overwhelming support for Hicks’ candidacy.
We have important fights ahead and we need someone to hit the ground running on day one. Rusty is our candidate in this race who has the track record to do exactly that.”ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rusty Hicks for State Assembly campaign is proud to announce support from nurses, teachers and firefighters as both local and statewide endorsements show overwhelming support for Hicks’ candidacy.
— Vivian Deniston, SEIU 2015 member and North Coast Resident
“Rusty understands the unique issues that we face on the frontlines as home care workers and as North Coast residents. His unique experience as a union member, labor leader, and organizer cannot be understated,” said Vivian Deniston, SEIU 2015 member and North Coast Resident. “We have important fights ahead and we need someone to hit the ground running on day one. Rusty is our candidate in this race who has the track record to do exactly that.”
“I know that Rusty will stand with local teachers like me to ensure all students have an opportunity to succeed, and that he will work to ensure teachers have the resources they need to teach in their classrooms,” said Lisa Jouaneh, Eureka City Schools Educator. “I’m proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for Assembly.”
“The California Federation of Teachers is proud to endorse fellow educator Rusty Hicks for State Assembly,” said Jeff Freitas, CFT President. “As a classroom educator teaching incarcerated students, Rusty knows first-hand the challenges we face in ensuring equal access to education for all. As a seasoned labor leader, he has been there for us in the tough fights, and we look forward to working side-by-side with him to create a more equitable and just society through education.”
“The California Professional Firefighters are proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly, a true leader with a deep understanding of how to make our communities safer by supporting emergency responders,” said CPF President Brian K. Rice. “Under Rusty’s leadership, North Coast communities will have a leader fighting for advancements in fire safety, emergency response, and support for our firefighters on the frontlines.”
“We are proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly. Rusty is a leader who lives by his values and knows the importance of access to healthcare, especially in rural communities,” says Sal Rosselli, President of NUHW. “We will fight alongside Rusty in the legislature to ensure that everyone has access to the care they need, including mental health care.”
“We are proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for the State Assembly. His unwavering commitment to workers' rights and his advocacy for a robust healthcare system resonate with our members across the North Coast and the state," said Charmaine Morales, President of UNAC/UHCP. “Rusty Hicks has a proven record of bringing people together to create positive change, and we believe he will continue to be a strong ally for healthcare workers and their patients."
These endorsements reflect the trust and confidence that local workers and unions place in Hicks to represent the interests of working people and the North Coast communities in the State Assembly.
Hicks is a labor leader and organizer, classroom educator and military veteran with a proven track record of delivering real results for real people. Growing up, Rusty learned firsthand the values of hard work, service and sacrifice - working class values that inform his work today. At 14-years old, Rusty attended his father’s graduation when he earned a high school diploma while incarcerated. This moment had a profound impact on them both.
Nearly 30 years later, Rusty serves as an Associate Professor at College of the Redwoods and teaches American Government to incarcerated students at Pelican Bay State Prison. Each week, he brings more than 20 years of first-hand experience to the classroom to share the story of our Nation's founding, and the many challenges and opportunities we face. This work informs Rusty's belief in the power of a second chance and a quality education for all.
Click here to view Rusty Hicks’ complete endorsement list.
Emma Lenz
Swanson Communications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Rusty Hicks' Story