Anna Caballero Announces Endorsement from California State Council of Laborers in Campaign for State Treasurer

Laborer’s Union Says Senator Caballero’s Longstanding Record of Fighting for Working Californians Makes her the Most Qualified Candidate for Treasurer

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, State Senator and candidate for State Treasurer Anna Caballero announced an endorsement by the California State Council of Laborers, representing more than 75,000 workers across the state.“Anna Caballero understands that California’s economy only works when working people have a real seat at the table,” said Joseph Cruz, Executive Director of the California State Council of Laborers. “She has spent her career fighting for good-paying union jobs, stronger infrastructure, and opportunities for hardworking families. The Laborers Union is proud to endorse Anna Caballero for State Treasurer because we know she will always stand up for working people.”Born into a family of copper miners, Caballero learned from a young age the value of hard work and making every dollar count. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.“I’m proud to earn the support of the Laborers Union and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the working men and women who build California,” said Caballero. “I will continue to fight every day for fair wages, safer jobs, and real opportunity, and as Treasurer, I’ll make sure working people have a seat at the table and a voice in every decision that shapes our economy.”Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.Caballero was the first woman elected Mayor of Salinas and the first Latina to represent her State Assembly and Senate Districts. If elected, she would continue to make history as the first Latina elected to statewide office in California.In December, Caballero released the results of an internal statewide survey of likely California primary voters showing that the race for State Treasurer is wide open and that Caballero quickly moves into the lead among Democratic candidates once voters learn more about her background, record, and vision for the state.Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations.###

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