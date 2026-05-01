Anna Caballero for State Treasurer Unveils New Ad Showcasing 'ICE Out' Plan

30-Second Ad Will Begin Airing This Week

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, Anna Caballero’s campaign for State Treasurer released a new statewide ad showcasing her platform to use the office to protect Californians from ICE.The ad can be viewed here “One year ago, Donald Trump unleashed ICE on our communities.That’s when the job of the State Treasurer changed, because the Treasurer oversees how our tax dollars are invested.I’m Senator Anna Caballero.I’m the only candidate who will use that financial power to protect families and stop ICE.No taxpayer money.No state investments.No tax breaks for companies that support ICE.I’m Anna Caballero — it’s time to get ICE out of California.”Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.Born into a family of copper miners, she learned early the value of hard work and that every dollar counts. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.Caballero was the first woman elected Mayor of Salinas and the first Latina to represent her State Assembly and Senate Districts. If elected, she would continue to make history as the first Latina elected to statewide office in California.In December, Caballero released the results of an internal statewide survey of likely California primary voters showing that the race for State Treasurer is wide open and that Caballero quickly moves into the lead among Democratic candidates once voters learn more about her background, record, and vision for the state.Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations.###

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