Bay Area Reporter Endorses Anna Caballero for State Treasurer

The San Francisco LGBTQ+ Newspaper Recognizes Caballero’s Experience, Background, and Commitment to Equality

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, the Bay Area Reporter endorsed State Senator Anna Caballero for State Treasurer . The Reporter’s Editorial Board was impressed by Caballero’s decades of public service, commitment to expanding economic opportunity, and longstanding support for the LGBTQ+ community.Below are the Reporter’s comments from the editorial:“California will have a new treasurer next year. We recommend Anna Caballero, a Democratic state senator who represents a district that stretches from the Central Coast to the Central Valley. A secretary of housing, business, and consumer affairs under former governor Jerry Brown, Caballero stated in her Bay Area Reporter endorsement questionnaire that she has spent her career supporting workers and expanding economic opportunity. She has also long been an ally to the LGBTQ community.She noted that her government experience as mayor, city councilmember, state legislator, and cabinet secretary, Caballero stated she has a ‘deep understanding of how government works and how the financial tools of the state treasurer’s office can be leveraged to create real impact for everyday Californians.’A former board member of Equality California, the statewide LGBTQ rights group, Caballero stated she has maintained a 100% lifetime score on the organization’s legislative scorecard. She noted that she served as the grand marshal of the first Salinas Pride Parade, ‘at a time when public support for marriage equality was far from universal.’In short, Caballero has the experience for the treasurer’s office and we endorse her.”Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.Caballero was the first woman elected Mayor of Salinas and the first Latina to represent her State Assembly and Senate Districts. If elected, she would continue to make history as the first Latina elected to statewide office in California.In December, Caballero released the results of an internal statewide survey of likely California primary voters showing that the race for State Treasurer is wide open and that Caballero quickly moves into the lead among Democratic candidates once voters learn more about her background, record, and vision for the state. Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations.###

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