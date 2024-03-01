SCDC Champions New Horizons for Women and Girls by Sponsoring the Houston Mambas
EINPresswire.com/ -- The echoes of the Super Bowl may have faded, but the anticipation in the air is palpable as the Houston Mambas team gears up for an extraordinary season in April, a culmination of year-long dedicated training. In a sport often associated more with men, S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is thrilled to be a collaborator of this groundbreaking opportunity to support women's sports, leaving a lasting impact on the Houston community.
As Texas' premier women's tackle football team and a proud franchise of the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC), the Houston Mambas are at the forefront of revolutionizing sports. The WNFC's mission to accelerate equity for women and girls through the power of football aligns seamlessly with the values of both organizations. Approaching its second year since inception, the Houston Mambas boast nearly 100 dedicated female players who see the sport as more than just a game. For them, it's a journey to build mental and physical strength, fostering skills for life longevity, and empowering women while setting an example for younger generations.
The team's larger mission goes beyond the field, aiming to provide an equal playing field for women of all ages. Got Her Back, a 501c3 non-profit organization affiliated with the Women’s National Football Conference, shares this vision. Through visibility, education, and mentorship, Got Her Back celebrates and empowers girls and women in football, creating connections and confidence.
To further champion this transformative initiative, SCDC proudly announces its sponsorship of Shenelle Bush, #50, the defensive back for the Houston Mambas, and a familiar face diligently working at the Lyric Market Tower in downtown Houston, where SCDC is headquartered.
SCDC, embodying its overarching vision and mission to Supply Humanity with Achievements, Resources, and Education (S.H.A.R.E.), expresses deep gratitude for the opportunity to support the Houston Mambas in their community-focused initiative. This collaboration underscores the shared values of both organizations, emphasizing education as a key avenue for Texas women and girls to achieve success. SCDC extends heartfelt appreciation to the Houston Mambas for their unwavering dedication to championing women and girls through football.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp. is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Other