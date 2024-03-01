Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,062 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Monday, March 4

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Monday, March 4

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:
Raven Hill, 410-767-0486
raven.hill@maryland.gov


Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Monday, March 4

BALTIMORE (March 1, 2024) The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Monday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Members of the public will be able to view and hear the roll call and opening remarks in real time via livestream

After opening remarks, the meeting will immediately move to executive session and is expected to conclude at 1 p.m. At the meeting, the State Board will discuss personnel matters regarding the state superintendent candidate search.

For more information regarding the search for the new superintendent, please visit the State Board website

###

You just read:

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Monday, March 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more