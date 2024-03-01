Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Partners with Lung Saskatchewan to Test Radon Levels in Units

CANADA, March 1 - Released on March 1, 2024

Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) has partnered with Lung Saskatchewan to test radon levels in SHC units across the province over the next 10 years.

"Health and safety are a priority for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation," Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Gene Makowsky said. "That is why we have partnered with Lung Saskatchewan to test and, where necessary, remediate radon levels in SHC units across the province. We will continue working with our partners to make sure Saskatchewan people in need of housing have access to safe and affordable housing."

SHC will draw on the expertise of Lung Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Research Council to work together to implement testing through housing authorities across the province. Testing will start with the largest housing authorities in the first three years and expand to additional locations beginning in 2028. Tenants will be notified through their housing authority when testing takes place in their unit. If radon levels are found to be above Health Canada's recommended threshold, SHC will work with local housing authorities to develop a remediation plan to reduce the radon levels in the home and retest the unit.

Radon is present in every building in Canada. According to Health Canada, Saskatchewan has some of the highest levels of radon in the country, alongside Yukon, Manitoba, and New Brunswick. Lung Saskatchewan recommends that all Saskatchewan households test their homes to ensure radon levels are within Health Canada guidelines.

"On behalf of Lung Saskatchewan, we applaud Minister Makowsky for taking action with this initiative to test homes for radon gas, and more importantly, to help protect the lung health of Saskatchewan residents," Health Promotion and Government Relations Vice President Jennifer May said. "Radon gas exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer (after smoking) which is why it is so critical to test for radon in our homes. Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the natural breakdown of uranium, and all homes in our province will have some level of it. The question is, how much? You can't see, taste, or smell radon gas. The only way to know how much radon is in your home, is to test for it. We are thrilled to partner with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation to test housing units across our province over the next ten years. To learn more about radon gas, please visit: www.homeradontest.ca."

SHC is implementing a phased approach to testing over the next 10 years with the first round of testing beginning in March. Tenants are encouraged to contact their local housing authority for more information.

