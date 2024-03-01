Submit Release
01 March 2024

Turkmen-Russian political consultations took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On March 1, 2024, the next round of Turkmen-Russian political consultations was held in Ashgabat with the participation of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations. In this context, the progressive dynamics of friendly and trusting relations between our countries, which are of a strategic nature, were stated.

In particular, the parties discussed Turkmen-Russian cooperation in the field of security and countering new threats both in a bilateral format and on multilateral platforms.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia highly appreciated the peaceful foreign policy pursued by Turkmenistan, emphasizing the importance of Turkmen Neutrality in the development of peace and security in international processes.

The diplomats also exchanged views on current aspects of international and regional politics. In this regard, attention was paid to the topic of regional security, in particular, the development of peacebuilding, economic restoration and political stability in Afghanistan.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue regular contacts between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Russia.

