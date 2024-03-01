IHG Hotels & Resorts Selects Canary Technologies as an Approved Vendor for Digital Tipping
Canary Digital Tipping offers IHG properties a flexible solution to recognize and reward hotel staff.
With the declining use of cash worldwide, staff tips have taken a hit over the years. We are thrilled to help IHG hoteliers boost guest satisfaction and reward hard-working team members.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canary Technologies, the #1-rated Guest Experience Platform, today announced that it has been selected by IHG Hotels & Resorts as an approved vendor to provide its Digital Tipping solution. This collaboration is a major milestone to improve employee recognition and enhance the guest experience at IHG hotels worldwide.
IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global leader in the hospitality industry, with 19 brands, more than 6,000 hotels and nearly 1 million rooms owned and operated globally.
Rated the #1 Digital Tipping solution of 2024 by hoteliers in HotelTechReport, Canary Technologies is revolutionizing the way hotel employees are tipped and recognized in an increasingly cashless society. By empowering guests to conveniently tip their hotel staff, Canary boosts employee retention, staff compensation and guest service, without impacting the bottom line.
"Hotel staff members are the backbone of the hospitality industry and guests want to tip staff for great service," said Dhiraj “DJ” Singh, VP of Sales at Canary. "With the declining use of cash worldwide, staff tips have taken a hit over the years. We are thrilled to help IHG hoteliers boost guest satisfaction and reward hard-working team members."
IHG Hotels & Resorts is looking forward to introducing Canary's innovative Digital Tipping solution to its hotels. With the addition of Canary, hoteliers have the option to utilize Digital Tipping to elevate the guest experience and enhance employee recognition.
Canary’s Digital Tipping product is a part of a comprehensive family of technology solutions that make up the hospitality industry’s leading end-to-end Guest Management System, including Mobile Check-In, Mobile Checkout, Tablet Registration, Dynamic Upsells, Guest Messaging.
For more information, visit canarytechnologies.com.
About Canary Technologies
Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management Platform. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 80 countries, including leading global brands, such as Marriott International, Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s Hotel Management Software includes Mobile Check-In/Checkout, Tablet Registration, Upsells, Guest Messaging, Canary AI, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.
