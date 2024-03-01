Submit Release
Announcing Bhutan Foundation’s 2024 Small Grants Program

March 1, 2024

Are you a part of a Civil Society Organization or Community-based Organization in Bhutan with a vision for sustainable development and innovation? The Bhutan Foundation invites you to apply for our 2024 Small Grants Program. The program is aimed at supporting small-scale, innovative, and impactful projects with measurable results across Bhutan. 

Grant Highlights:

  • Funding up to USD 15,000
  • Empower local communities
  • Promote sustainable and innovative solutions

Deadline for submission: March 31, 2024, by 5:00 PM

Ensure your proposals align with our objectives for a chance to contribute to Bhutan’s journey towards a progressive society enriched by GNH values.

Let’s collaborate for a brighter, sustainable future in Bhutan! 

Download the proposal template; 

