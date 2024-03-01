Announcing Bhutan Foundation’s 2024 Small Grants Program
March 1, 2024
Are you a part of a Civil Society Organization or Community-based Organization in Bhutan with a vision for sustainable development and innovation? The Bhutan Foundation invites you to apply for our 2024 Small Grants Program. The program is aimed at supporting small-scale, innovative, and impactful projects with measurable results across Bhutan.
Grant Highlights:
- Funding up to USD 15,000
- Empower local communities
- Promote sustainable and innovative solutions
Deadline for submission: March 31, 2024, by 5:00 PM
Ensure your proposals align with our objectives for a chance to contribute to Bhutan’s journey towards a progressive society enriched by GNH values.
Let’s collaborate for a brighter, sustainable future in Bhutan!
Download the proposal template;