Sports Turf Company Recognized with Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Pacesetter Award
Top athletic construction company named 100 fastest-growing companies
We’re honored to be recognized by the Business Chronicle for our growth as we are constantly evolving to provide safer, higher performing athletic facilities.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2024 Pacesetter by the “Atlanta Business Chronicle.” The 29th annual Pacesetter Awards recognize privately held companies in metro Atlanta that have shown significant fiscal growth over the past two years.
“This recognition is a true testament to our team’s dedication to our clients and owners who entrust us with projects that play such a great impact throughout their communities,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “We’re honored to be recognized by the Business Chronicle for our growth as we are constantly evolving to provide safer, higher performing athletic facilities.”
With 87 projects to include natural grass fields, artificial turf fields, running tracks and tennis courts in 2023, Sports Turf is a proven leader in athletic construction and a top specialty contractor in the Southeast. Sports Turf’s growth is a true testament to owners placing a greater importance on the surfaces for their athletes and community.
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces across five states, from K12 to colleges and professional venues. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.
On Thursday, April 25, the Atlanta Business Chronicle will host an awards ceremony to rank the nominated companies.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
