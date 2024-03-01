Six arrested following FDLE retail theft investigation

For Immediate Release

March 1, 2024



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested six members of an organized retail theft ring accused of stealing nearly $90,000 worth of merchandise from big box retailers in Northeast Florida.



Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “In Florida, we will not allow criminals to travel into our state and get away with organized retail theft. The members of this ring stole nearly $90,000 worth of merchandise from retailers in more than 70 separate thefts. Thanks to our law enforcement partners and Statewide Prosecutors, these six defendants face serious felony charges.”



FDLE Special Agent in Charge Mike Williams said, “Organized retail theft is becoming increasingly common and impacts consumers with higher prices on the goods they buy. In Florida, FDLE agents fight this trend by making retail theft cases a priority and working to arrest all members of a criminal organization. I appreciate the support FDLE has from Attorney General Ashley Moody and her Office of Statewide Prosecution in ensuring those who commit these crimes are held accountable.”



The suspects, all from Georgia, traveled to Florida weekly to steal merchandise using self-checkout lanes. Using self-checkout, the suspects made only partial payments before leaving stores with additional items.



Thefts occurred at stores in Nassau, Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Columbia, Volusia, Alachua, and Flagler counties. Agents say the theft ring is responsible for more than 70 separate thefts over the past 18 months.



FDLE’s Jacksonville Regional Operations Center began the investigation in August 2022 after receiving complaints from multiple retailers.



Arrests

Robert Thad Bryant III, 40, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into Putnam County Jail

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), one count

Grand theft, 49 counts

Petit theft, seven counts



Kimberly Michelle Thompson, 46, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into Clay County Jail

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), one count



Brian Lee Wallace, 42, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into Clay County Jail, bonded out

Grand theft, eight counts

Petit theft, one count



Christopher Neal Coats, 41, St. Mary’s, Georgia, booked into Clay County Jail

Grand theft, five counts

Petit theft, two counts



Mary Lynn Corwin, 50, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into Clay County Jail, bonded out

Grand theft, three counts

Petit theft, one count



Ryan Lee Mullis, 44, Kingsland, Georgia, booked into the Bacon County, Georgia Jail.

Grand theft, one count

Petit theft, two counts



Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case.



