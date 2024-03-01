Planet TV Studios Presents Daniel C. Allison, MD, FACS, Orthopedic Surgical Oncology & Advanced Skeletal Reconstruction

Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios, a renowned creator of groundbreaking television content, is thrilled to announce its latest documentary series, "New Frontiers," highlighting the pioneering accomplishments of Daniel C Allison, MD, FACS. This compelling documentary will illuminate the innovative advancements spearheaded by Dr. Allison, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in musculoskeletal oncology, intricate hip and knee joint reconstruction, complex trauma, and limb salvage conditions.

"New Frontiers" promises an enthralling journey meticulously crafted to showcase visionary institutions shaping the landscape of global healthcare. Don't miss the opportunity to catch the documentary episodes premiering in early March 2024 on national television, Bloomberg TV, and available on-demand via platforms such as Amazon, Google Play, Roku, and more. Tune in and be inspired by the extraordinary contributions driving the future of medicine.

Planet TV Studios is delighted to have Gina Grad back as their host. Gina is an accomplished author, podcast host, and radio personality based in Los Angeles, California. She previously served as the co-host and news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, a podcast that held the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded episodes. Gina has also anchored on KFI 640 AM and hosted mornings on 100.3 FM. Currently she is the host of "The Bryan and Gina Show, The Official Podcast of LA Magazine." In addition to her broadcasting career, she is the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book designed to assist kids and stepparents in navigating the challenges of blended families.

Daniel C. Allison, MD, FACS, holds board certification in orthopedic surgery and specializes in musculoskeletal oncology, complex pelvic and lower extremity joint reconstruction, high-end trauma, and limb salvage conditions. He serves as the Assistant Director of Orthopedic Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and acts as Co-Director of Pediatric Orthopedic Oncology at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA). Dr. Allison was the first surgeon in southern California to perform the novel osseointegration implant surgery on a patient with a lower extremity amputation, which is dramatically improving lives.

Dr. Allison is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS). He is also a member of esteemed organizations such as the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society (MSTS), the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA), the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), and the American Orthopedic Association (AOA). He is also a service member in the United States Navy Reserve at the level of Commander (O-5) and deployed to Iraq as a combat surgeon.

MEET DR. ALLISON: A PIONEER IN ORTHOPEDIC ONCOLOGY & COMPLEX ORTHOPEDIC CONDITIONS

Renowned for his extensive expertise and experience in orthopedic oncology and complex limb salvage conditions, Dr. Allison is a leading authority in treating malignant tumors of the musculoskeletal system, including soft tissue sarcomas, bone sarcomas, and metastatic bone cancer, in addition to complex reconstructive procedures for conditions that mimic cancer, like high energy trauma, infections, and orthopedic revisions / complications that often cause large bone defects of complete joint loss.. Dr. Allison has authored numerous peer-reviewed journal articles and delivered lectures worldwide on orthopedic oncology and his advanced reconstruction techniques.

Early in his career, Dr. Allison dedicated himself to the direct anterior approach to hip replacement, when it was considered a novel approach, innovating a patented retractor system (TSI Phantom), enhancing the precision and feasibility of the procedure using standard operating tables and opening up the technically demanding procedure to more surgeons and patients.

ADDITIONALLY, DR. ALLISON CONTRIBUTES AS A LEAD SURGEON IN DESIGNER OF MANY SURGICAL IMPLANT SYSTEMS:

Patriot Trans-Femoral and Trans-Tibial Osseointegration (OI) Implants: Signature Orthopedics

Proximal Tibia Endoprosthetic Implant: United Orthopedic Corporation

Tribute Minimally Invasive / Bone Preserving Hip Arthroplasty Femoral Stem: Ortho Development Corporation

Truliant CC Revision Total Knee Replacement System, Exactech

Constrained Acetabular Liner: United Orthopedic Corporation

Resolve Modular Revision Femoral Stem: United Orthopedic Corporation

Revision Total Knee Arthroplasty System: Corentec

Carbon Fiber Skeletal Fixation Implants: Carbo-Fix

ORTHOPEDIC ONCOLOGY AND ADVANCED RECONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST IN LOS ANGELES

Dr. Allison has published over 20 peer-reviewed journal articles, has co-authored six book chapters, and has delivered hundreds of presentations nationally and internationally at surgical society meetings on complex joint reconstruction, orthopedic complications, and musculoskeletal tumor surgical management, showcasing his research papers, abstracts, and teaching demonstrations. Additionally, he serves on editorial boards and as a reviewer for esteemed peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Allison earned his Medical Degree with Honors from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. He completed postgraduate training at the University of Southern California (USC) + Los Angeles County Medical Center, including a combined orthopedic and general surgery internship, orthopedic surgery residency, and fellowship training in musculoskeletal oncology and pelvic reconstruction. He has been Assistant Professor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (#2 in the nation in orthopedic surgery in US News & World Report Rankings in 2023) for the past 11 years, at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (#2 in the nation in pediatric orthopedic surgery in US News & World Report Rankings in 2023) for the last 8 years, and a member of the US Navy reserve for the past 7 years.

