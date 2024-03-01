Planet TV Studios Presents Documentary Series New Frontiers Gough Surgical, PLLC in Advanced Robotic Orthopedic Surgery

Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios presents a documentary on Dr. Brandon Gough's Surgical Breakthroughs in "New Frontiers" – Airing March 2024 on National TV & On-Demand.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios proudly presents its newest documentary series, "New Frontiers," highlighting the groundbreaking accomplishments of Gough Surgical, PLLC. This series will delve into the transformative advancements led by Dr. Brandon Gough, M.D., a renowned orthopedic surgeon specializing in micro-invasive techniques and robotic surgery for hip and knee replacements.

"New Frontiers" is a captivating exploration meticulously curated to showcase trailblazing organizations shaping the future of global healthcare. Tune in to watch the documentary episodes airing in early March 2024 on national television, Bloomberg TV, and accessible on-demand through platforms such as Amazon, Google Play, Roku, and more.

Planet TV Studios is delighted to have Gina Grad back as their host. Gina is an accomplished author, podcast host, and radio personality based in Los Angeles, California. She previously served as the co-host and news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, a podcast that held the Guinness World Record for the most downloaded episodes. Gina has also anchored on KFI 640 AM and hosted mornings on 100.3 FM. Currently she is the host of "The Bryan and Gina Show, The Official Podcast of LA Magazine." In addition to her broadcasting career, she is the author of "My Extra Mom," a children's book designed to assist kids and stepparents in navigating the challenges of blended families.

Dr. Brandon Gough, M.D., stands as a highly esteemed orthopedic surgeon, board certified and renowned for his expertise in hip and knee replacement surgeries within the Phoenix, Arizona community. Employing state-of-the-art robotic technology alongside micro-invasive and muscle-sparing surgical methods, Dr. Gough is dedicated to facilitating swift returns to active lifestyles for his patient’s post-surgery. His emphasis on preserving soft tissue not only expedites recovery but also minimizes hospital stays and, in some instances, permits patients to undergo total joint replacement procedures on an outpatient basis. He is recognized as a global leader in an innovative technique known as the Direct Superior Approach, along with muscle-sparing robotic-assisted surgery.

Education stands as a cornerstone for Dr. Gough, recognizing its pivotal role in providing top-notch patient care through staying abreast of advancements in Orthopedic Medicine. Following his undergraduate studies at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, he pursued his medical degree at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Dr. Gough then honed his skills through residency and internship in General Orthopedics at the University of Kansas, School of Medicine in Wichita, Kansas, where he earned recognition as the Resident Teacher of the Year. Further specialized training ensued during his fellowship in Lower Extremity Adult Reconstruction at the Arizona Institute of Bone and Joint Disorders.

A board-certified member of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and actively engaged with professional bodies like the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), Dr. Gough's commitment to excellence extends beyond his practice. He serves as Vice President of the Orthopedic Surgery Interest Group and maintains memberships with the American Medical Association and American College of Physicians. Dr. Gough practices at the esteemed Orthopedic Institute of the West, a facility he contributed to establishing, and holds operating privileges at Scottsdale Abrazo Hospital, Liberty Hospital, and select surgery centers across the Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ region. Passionate about advancing surgical techniques, he spearheads efforts to establish a center of excellence for robotic hip and knee replacement surgeries, while also sharing his expertise by training surgeons worldwide.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Dr. Gough remains deeply committed to serving his community, volunteering his time with various charitable organizations such as the Magis Clinic, Madonna School, Habitat for Humanity, and Sienna St. Francis Clinic.

Notably, Dr. Gough serves as a consultant and educator for Zimmer Biomet, further solidifying his commitment to advancing orthopedic care and surgical techniques.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life television series featuring insightful updates on crucial business, medical, and socially responsible topics.

Gough Surgical, PLLC - Hip & Knee Reconstruction Specialist Micro-invasive & Robotic Surgery