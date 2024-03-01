Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 6 Scratch-Off Games

New 2nd Chance promotional drawing giving away more than $500,000 in prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today announced the official end-date and the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for six scratch-off games.

Friday, March 29, 2024, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #72 – $5 Power 5X with a top prize of $100,000

Game #90 – $5 Sizzling Hot 7’s with a top prize of $100,000

Game #105 – $2 $20,000 Multiplier Mania with a top prize of $20,000

Game #106 – $5 $100,000 Multiplier Mania with a top prize of $100,000

Game #107 – $10 $200,000 Multiplier Mania with a top prize of $200,000

Game #114 – $2 9’s in a Line with a top prize of $20,000

Players have until Thursday, June 27, 2024, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Players have until Thursday, June 27, 2024, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing tonight is an estimated $607 million, with an estimated cash value of $286.9 million. The jackpot was last hit December 8 and worth $394 million. The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing Saturday, March 1, is an estimated $443 million, with an estimated cash value of $210.3 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to an estimated $207,000.

###