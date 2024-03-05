NorthStar Senior Living and Coro Health Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Revolutionize Wellness in Senior Communities

Coro Health Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Support Northstar Senior Living MusicFirst, FaithFirst, CARE Radio, Sing-Along

AUSTIN, TEXASA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a monumental stride towards redefining senior care, Northstar Senior Living has partnered with Coro Health, a pioneer in therapeutic music and spiritual support. This collaboration is a testament to Northstar's unwavering dedication to enhancing the lives of its residents, embodying a shared vision of delivering exceptional care through innovative wellness solutions.

By integrating Coro Health's MusicFirst™ and FaithFirst™ into its comprehensive suite of services, Northstar Senior Living is set to provide an unmatched holistic care experience. This venture not only aligns with Northstar's commitment to superior resident and family experiences but also propels the company towards its goal of becoming a nationally recognized leader in senior living services.

The partnership introduces a new era of personalized care, leveraging Coro Health’s array of therapeutic programs, including the newest entertainment offerings of CARE Radio and Senior Sing-Along. These services resonate with the unique rhythms and spiritual needs of each resident, fostering an environment of healing, comfort, joy and so much more.

Debi Cost, Head of Training and Licensing with Coro Health, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Partnering with Northstar Senior Living is a privilege. Their forward-thinking approach to healthcare perfectly complements our philosophy of placing music and faith at the heart of wellness. Together, we're set to make a profound difference in the lives of countless elders."

Highlights of Coro Health’s Innovative Wellness Solutions:

MusicFirst: A groundbreaking music solution with a vast library spanning eight decades, designed to cater to both communal and individual preferences. Its patented Music Prescription Builder™ technology curates’ dynamic therapeutic music programs, enhancing dining, social events, activities, and personal needs within daily living.

FaithFirst: A bespoke spiritual support service offering over 1,000 hours of content across seven faith traditions. It's crafted to nurture the spiritual well-being of individuals in healthcare settings, featuring sermons, prayers, meditations, education and sacred text.

CARE Radio: An exclusive selection of 50+ genre-based radio stations, free from commercials or DJ interruptions, powered by the Music Prescription Builder™ technology. It features a broad range of music from iconic artists across generations.

Senior Sing-Along: A unique collection of over 1,500 karaoke-style songs tailored for long-term care residents, proven to boost memory recall, respiratory function, cognitive sharpness, and overall mood.

Robin Rinke, VP of Sales and Marketing for Northstar remarked, "This partnership with Coro Health marks a significant milestone in our journey to offer a holistic and innovative approach to senior care. Their clinical, personalized approach to wellness perfectly aligns with our mission, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our communities.”

As Northstar Senior Living and Coro Health embark on this exciting journey, they reaffirm their commitment to pioneering a future where every senior has access to care that truly makes a difference – blending the therapeutic power of music and spirituality to create a nurturing, vibrant community for all residents.

About Coro Health:

Established in 2009 with its headquarters in Austin, Texas, Coro Health has risen to become the leading provider of music and faith streaming services tailored specifically for the healthcare sector. The company prides itself on offering a comprehensive, fully licensed, cloud-based streaming solution that is commercial-free and allows for unlimited usage across various healthcare demographics. Coro Health's pioneering product, MusicFirst, stands out as the contemporary healthcare community's go-to music platform. It boasts a unique Music Prescription Builder™, devised by an expert team of music therapists, designers, and neuroscientists. This innovative tool creates personalized music programs for individuals, taking into account their personal history, health conditions, and targeted therapeutic outcomes. For additional information about Coro Health and its offerings, please visit www.corohealth.com or view our introductory video at https://youtu.be/wV74vUDP9Ao.

About Northstar Senior Living

Northstar Senior Living offers a complete package of management services for the senior living industry. We have developed and refined our services to be the best and most economical operational tools in the industry. Northstar operations management brings it all together — Leadership, Systems, and Culture – to make your senior living community the option of choice — as a place to call home, as an employer, and as a place to invest. Our operations service package is designed to bring optimum value, team focus and organization to your senior living community by incorporating Northstar’s management platform and key elements of service. https://www.northstarseniorliving.com

