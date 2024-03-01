Explosion Proof Cameras now available for Ethane Service and Ethylene - Houston Manufacturer Spectrum Camera Solutions

Explosion Proof Cameras Certified for Ethane Service and Ethylene Operations Ethane Certified Explosion Proof Cameras by Spectrum Camera Solutions Ethane and Ethylene Certified Explosion Proof Cameras by Spectrum Camera Solutions Explosion Proof Cameras Made in USA, In Stock and Ready to Ship Spectrum Camera Solutions Explosion Proof Cameras Lines Ready for Ethane and Ethylene Service

We are proud that our cameras have achieved the highest level of global certifications (Class I Division 1) and are ready to support these expansions in the petrochemical & chemical markets." — Efrain Garcia, Vice President

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safeguarding Ethane Cracking Furnaces: Fueling The Surge in Plastic Production - Spectrum Camera Solutions Explosion Proof Cameras

Ethane cracking furnaces in the United States, which are crucial for producing ethylene, a key component in plastics manufacturing. This surge is driven by global plastic consumption trends, particularly in developing economies. Factors such as the abundance of shale gas resources in the US and the versatility of ethylene contribute to the popularity of this method. Companies like Spectrum Camera Solutions have emerged to support the industry's needs with specialized equipment. While the growth of ethane cracking furnaces reflects industrial innovation and economic growth, there's a need to address areas of challenges associated with large scale plastic production with innovation.

That is why Spectrum Camera Solutions is pleased to announce the new line of Class I Division 1 and Zone 1 Cameras that are globally certified for Ethane and Ethylene Service. The use of explosion-proof cameras in production areas of ethylene service is crucial for maintaining safety and preventing potential hazards. Ethane and Ethylene production facilities operate in high-risk environments where flammable gases may be present, making traditional cameras unsafe due to the risk of ignition. Spectrum Camera Solutions recognizes this need and has conducted rigorous testing to achieve Class I Division 1 certifications for their cameras. These certifications ensure that their cameras meet stringent safety standards and can be safely deployed in hazardous locations where ethylene is processed. By providing reliable and certified equipment, Spectrum Camera Solutions enhances workplace safety and minimizes the risk of accidents in ethylene production facilities. "We are proud that our explosion proof cameras have achieved these global certifications and are ready to support these expansions in the petrochemical market" - Efrain Garcia

About Spectrum Camera Solutions:

Spectrum Camera Solutions manufactures a full range of globally certified Explosion Proof cameras to monitor any hazardous area. Founded in 2012, Spectrum Camera Solutions has an unparalleled background as a world leader in hazardous-area vision systems featuring explosion-protected cameras. Our systems help monitor process areas, security, and safety, and our innovative Explosion Proof camera housings are made from durable materials and innovative engineering to ensure operational excellence in harsh environments. Our cameras are Made In Texas and we keep models in stock that are ready to ship.

Current manufacturers offered:

Spectrum – Axis Explosion-Proof Camera

Spectrum – Bosch Explosion-Proof Camera

Spectrum – Avigilon Explosion-Proof Camera

Spectrum – Motorola Explosion-Proof Camera

Spectrum – Panasonic Explosion-Proof Camera

Spectrum – Pelco Explosion-Proof Camera

Globally Certified Explosion Proof Cameras and Ready:

•Ethane Service Cameras certified for Hazardous Areas

•Ethylene Service Cameras certified for Hazardous Areas

•Blue Ammonia Service Cameras certified for Hazardous Areas

•LNG Service Cameras certified for Hazardous Areas

Certified for GASES:

Hydrogen

Ethylene

Propane

Methane

Certified for DUSTS:

Metallic (Conductive) Dust

Coal (Carbonaceous) Dust

Grain Dust

Explosion Proof Cameras Made in USA by Spectrum Camera Solutions - Flame Proof EX Class I Division 1